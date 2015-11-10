World oil prices reduced

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 0,95% or 0,42 USD and amounted to 43,87 USD.

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil declined in the world markets. So, price for this crude reduced by 0,49% or 0,23 USD and amounted 47,19 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 50 USD per barrel.