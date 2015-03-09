World oil prices decline

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ World oil prices show a negative trend on Monday against the background of Goldman Sachs analyst forecast on oil prices,Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

April futures price for North Sea Brent crude oil mixture was reduced by 0.42% - up to 59.48 dollars per barrel. April futures price for WTI crude oil fell by 0.04% - up to 49.59 dollars per barrel.

Experts of Goldman Sachs predict a further drop in oil prices in the short term, including a reduction in the cost of a barrel of WTI crude oil to 40 dollars per barrel, against a background of increasing reserves of black gold all over the world.