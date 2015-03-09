 Top
    Close photo mode

    World oil prices decline

    Goldman Sachs experts predict a further drop in oil prices

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ World oil prices show a negative trend on Monday against the background of Goldman Sachs analyst forecast on oil prices,Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    April futures price for North Sea Brent crude oil mixture was reduced by 0.42% - up to 59.48 dollars per barrel. April futures price for WTI crude oil fell by 0.04% - up to 49.59 dollars per barrel.

    Experts of Goldman Sachs predict a further drop in oil prices in the short term, including a reduction in the cost of a barrel of WTI crude oil to 40 dollars per barrel, against a background of increasing reserves of black gold all over the world.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi