World oil prices continue to decline

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ On world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 0,83% or 0,33 USD and amounted to 39,46 USD.

Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil declined on the world markets. So, price for this crude reduced by 0,07% or 0,03 USD and amounted to 40,44 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2016 expected to make 45 USD per barrel.