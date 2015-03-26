World oil price rises

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ The start of military operations by Saudi Arabia in Yemen caused the rise oil prices rise by 3% in the world. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, May futures for Brent crude oil rose by 3.17% - up to 58.27 dollars per barrel. May futures price for WTI crude oil increased by 3.82% - up to 51.09 dollars per barrel.
On Thursday night, the iInternational coalition involving Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries launched military operations in Yemen against rebels controlling most of the country.
Aynur ƏliyevaNews Author
