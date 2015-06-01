Paris hosts World Gas Congress

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The World Gas Congress kicks off in Paris, France.

Report informs referring to TASS news agency, the event that will take place with the participation of 70 countries which provide 95 percent of global natural gas production, is considered one of the most important events in the world of energy.

"Sustainable development by taking care of the planet" slogan was chosen as this year's theme of World Gas Congress that takes place once every three years.