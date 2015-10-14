 Top
    WB Mission on energy issues arrives in Azerbaijan

    The Working Group in Baku will discuss details of new project, developed jointly with Azerishig JSC

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ World Bank (WB) Mission on energy issues arrived in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to the World Bank Office in Azerbaijan, the working group in Baku will discuss details of the new project, developed jointly with "Azerishig." JSC.

    According to the information, visit of the mission led by the World Bank chief specialist on energy, Salvador Rivera is scheduled before the end of the week.

    Working Group will also hold meetings in the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

