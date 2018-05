Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Implementation of SOCAR Polymer project in the territory of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park has passed to final stage.

Report was told in the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

It was reported that this year, construction of polypropylene with a production capacity of 180,000 tons, high-density polyethylene plant with a productivity of 120,000 tons will be completed in 2018.