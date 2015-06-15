Works of connecting TANAP pipes to be launched in August

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Tekfen Inşaat' company, carrying out construction work on the Baku Olympic Stadium, also implements works of connection the pipes of Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP).

Report informs, Levent Kafkasly, CEO of Tekfen Inşaat said in his interview with Turkish 'Doğan' News Agency.

L.Kafkasly noted that, works of connecting the TANAP project pipes will begin in August, and construction work on the production platform in the second phase of the project "Shahdeniz" is also implemented by Tekfen Inşaat.

"Work on the project TANAP is rapidly advancing. Our team is on site, where the pipes have been already brought. In August will begin the welding works. Up to now, we have constructed three oil platforms. Now we are going to build a gas production platform. This is an innovation for us. At the same time, the company will be carried out construction and installation works on the platform for collecting the gas produced. Our company sells 5% of the project, which amounts to 2 billion dollars of total 40 billion dollars. In the consortium that will carry out the construction works, consists of British AMEC, Tekfen and Azfen, which is a joint venture between Tekfen and SOCAR", said L.Kafkasly.