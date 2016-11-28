Winners of SOCAR-Ukraine’s 3rd campaign revealed

Kiev. 28 november. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR-Ukraine announced winners of 3rd campaign within framework of LEVEL awards.

Ukraine office of Report informs, Krupoyatnik Vyacheslav won 200 level, Boris Alekseyenko 300 level, Oleg Shilo 500 level, Alina Timofeyeva 1000 level bonus cards.

The main award, ‘32 GB IPhone 7 Black’ has been presented to Baydan Pavel.

Notably, ‘LEVEL Awards’ is held within AZS SOCAR network from November 1 till the end of February. LEVEL bonus cards (weekly 100, 200, 300, 500, 1000), 6 pieces of ‘32 GB IPhone 7 Black’, 7 pieces of ‘Apple Watch Series 2 Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band 38 mm’ are given away within the campaign.

Customers filling their car’s tank with at least 30 liters of “Ai-92", "Ai-95", "Nano 95", "Nano 98", "Nano DP", "Diesel Nano Extro" fuels to gain a chance for winning awards.