Wincor Nixdorf to deliver services to SOCAR service stations in Switzerland

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Zurich-based SOCAR Energy Switzerland GmbH has ordered hardware, software and services from Wincor Nixdorf for its 149 Swiss service stations. In Switzerland, SOCAR runs tanker truck, fuel tank, oil, gas and aviation fuel operations alongside its service stations. The solutions from Wincor Nixdorf are intended to provide a real customer experience at service stations and to improve processes on the forecourt and payment processes in the store.

Report informs, the official website of Wincor Nixdorf writes.

In detail, Wincor Nixdorf will be installing 200 Beetle/M III point-of-sale systems, the NAMOS software and 149 Fusion 6000 forecourt controllers at SOCAR’s service stations.

In addition to the hardware and software, the contract covers rollout and training, first, second, and third-level services, and all the field service.

Notably, SOCAR Energy Switzerland GmbH has a workforce of 800 employees at its head office in Zurich and at other fully owned subsidiaries.

After the SOCAR group acquired all shares in Esso Schweiz GmbH, and consequently its network of service stations, the first station to bear the SOCAR livery featuring the national colors of Azerbaijan took up operations on September 12, 2012 in Zurich.

This was the first step in the gradual replacement of the Esso brand in Switzerland by SOCAR. The change of brand was practically completed in the second quarter of 2014. SOCAR now stands for high-quality products and first-class services in Switzerland, and is setting new standards in the local service station and energy market.



