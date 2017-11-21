"West Absheron" field launches new three wells

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Three new wells were commissioned pursuant to an order of "Absheronneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of “Azneft” Production Unit of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing the “Azneft” PU, wells No 33, 34 and 36 were put into operation after drilling at the stationary offshore base No 20 in the Western Absheron field.

The well number 33 has been received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 12 tons from 718-633 meters interval with a method of electrically immersed pumping from Girmaki Alti Lay Destesi of productive layer sediments.

The well number 34 has been received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 15 tons from 712-639 meters interval with a method of electrically immersed pumping from Girmaki Alti Lay Destesi of productive layer sediments.

The well number 36 has been received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 15 tons from 747-664 meters interval with a method of electrically immersed pumping from Girmaki Alti Lay Destesi of productive layer sediments.

Maintenance work at all three wells is carried out by "Absheronneft" OGPD of “Azneft” PU.