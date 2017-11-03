Wells drilled by SOCAR exceeding forecast

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ In October, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (except joint ventures and operating companies) has made drilling operations length of 11 284 meters.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, 10 343 meters of these works refer to exploitation, 941 meters to exploration.

Generally, in January-October, SOCAR made drilling operations with a length of 114 909 m, of which 106 593 m fell to exploitation, 8316 m exploration.

Actually, 10 wells were drilled and handed over to mining workers last month against forecasted 7 wells.

Two wells were drilled at Oil Rocks, 2 in West Absheron, 2 in Pirallahi, and others in Bulla-Deniz, Garadagh, Saadan and Darwin Bank fields.

Since the beginning of 2017, drilling works successfully completed in 66 wells.