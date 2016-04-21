Welding works carried out on 440 km of TANAP

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Welding works of 440 km of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and then to Europe, have been completed.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, TANAP General Manager Saltuk Düzyol said addressing in 'Search panel for Turkey's being center of energy' organized by Foundation of Political, Economic and Social Research (SETAV).

According to him, almost 1/3 part of 1334 km, 56 inches section and pipe-laying work in 100 km section have been completed.

TANAP General Manager said that within the project, tender of 4,5 billion USD has been completed up to date and contracts signed: 'Tender of the pipeline section from Eskisehir to Thrace-Greece border carried out. Contracts signed on all section, except underwater parts'.

He noted that the project works are being carried out rapidly.