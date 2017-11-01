Wartsila corporation holds presentation of LNG technologies

© Report

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Finnish corporation Wartsila holds presentation of LNG technologies in Baku with support of the Ministry of Energy.

Report informs, deputy minister of energy Natig Abbasov said introduction of new technologies and expertise of developed countries were always priority for Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is one of the main partners of Wartsila company in the Caspian region. The company that based in Azerbaijan for 12 years, works mainly in fields of oil and gas production, electricity production and maritime transport. In 2005-2010, Wartsila successfully completed the project on construction and operation of modular electrical power station with a total capacity of 800 MWt. The equipment of the company has played an important role in implementation of Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan project,” said Abbasov.

Deputy minister informed that the company has a great experience in sphere of construction and operation of modular electrical power stations, oil and gas compression systems, heating systems. Moreover, it is one of the leading companies in the world for production of navigation equipment including motor systems, automation systems and energy transmission particularly in the production of ship engines.

It is not surprising that today every third ship in the world has engine of this company.

Regional director of Wartsila for Europe East Jan Tallgren said new expanded office and operational workshop of the company in Baku was opened in 2008.

He said the workshop maintains the work of power plants and provides sales and support service in the field of navigation. Support center also serves as a regional office for Wärtsilä activities in Central Asia. The representative of the company noted that in the future they will continue to operate in Azerbaijan.

Wartsila corporation has a great experience in introduction of technologies for transport of gas and use of gas as a fuel for ships. In light of successful usage of LNG technologies in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Energy supports the event. The presentation will last two days.

Finnish company offers cooperation in the field of introduction of LNG technologies in Azerbaijan. Wartsila company may offer Azerbaijan solutions for transportation of liquefied gas in the Caspian Sea.