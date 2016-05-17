Volume of transported goods from Kulevi terminal unveiled

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Since operations began on May 16, 2008, Kulevi terminal (the Black Sea) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has transshipped more than 20,285 mln. metric tons of oil and oil products.

Report informs referring to the website of the Kulevi oil terminal.

'For eight years now, vessels have been arriving in Kulevi port from various European and Asian countries.'Black Sea Terminal' LLC is distinguished by its modern infrastructure, ensuring international norms of safety and providing many jobs in the region.The LLC is actively involved in regional projects, and places great emphasis on environmental protection, and important charitable programs are being systematically implemented as well. Kulevi Oil Terminal and port is one of the first and the most important investments of SOCAR in Georgia.That is why May 16 of 2008 will definitely remain as one of the memorable days in our company’s history', information declares.

Notably, Kulevi oil terminal and port is located in Khobi region of Georgia, on the Black Sea coast. The terminal has been acquired by the SOCAR in 2006 and construction was completed in 2008. The Terminal has been launched on May 16, 2008. Kulevi terminal considered for reception of oil and oil products, storage and loading tankers. Annual transportation capacity of the terminal is 10 million tons of oil and oil products.