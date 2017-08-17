Volume of production at ACG block for first half 2017 announced

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Total production in offshore fields of Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG)in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea amounted to 106 mln. barrels, or over 14 mln tons in the first half of this year.

Report informs, the block operator BP-Azerbaijan said.

"During the first six months, stable production in ACG continued in a safe and secure way.

Total ACG production for the first half year was 56 thousand tons from the Chirag, Central Azeri (129,000 b/d), West Azeri (116,000 b/d), East Azeri (77,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (120,000 b/d) and West Chirag (87,000 b/d) platforms.

An average production was 585,000 barrels per day or over 106 mln. barrels in general, i.e over 14 mln tons. Totally, 112 oil production wells and 48 gas and water injection wells were commissioned in the ACG at the end of the first half of the year”, - report said.

In the first half of this year, the total production output of the block of fields was 12.5% less than in the same period last year.

During the first half year, 11 oil wells and 2 water injection wells were drilled.

Notably, ACG Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) was signed on September 20, 1994. BP (operator – 35,8%), SOCAR(11,6%), Chevron (11,3%), İnpex (11%), Statoil (8,6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6,8%), Itochu (4,3%), ONGC Videsh Ltd. (OVL, 2,7%) are ACG project stakeholders.