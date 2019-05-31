​Volume of gas transportation via TANAP announced

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/ed3cf194f1b004c745b38ac783ae59ee/0e3ffa9e-e831-4784-bb11-e68c87382c42_292.jpg

Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) has transported 1.9 billion cubic meters of Shahdeniz 2 gas to Turkey so far, SOCAR first Vice President Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

TANAP envisages supply of gas to Turkey and Europe in the second phase of Shahdeniz field development. The pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, originates from the village Tyurkgёzyu province of Ardahan, Turkey, will pass through 20 regions and connect to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Ipsala district of Edirne city.

The total length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers. The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe

Southern Gas Pipeline CJSC holds 51%, SOCAR's Turkey subsidiary - SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş has 7%, BOTAŞ - 30% and BP - 12% in TANAP.