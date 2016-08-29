Volume of gas produced so far from 'Umid' field unveiled

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Totally, over 1 bln cubic meters of gas and 160 000 tons of condensate have been produced from 'Umid' field since beginning of the development in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, First Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Khoshbakht Yusifzade said in 1st Eurasian conference in Baku.

SOCAR official noted that well No.10 and 12 are currently operating in the field. According to him, at present, new exploitation well No.12 of 6 500m depth is being drilled.

'Depth of the well has already reached 6 200 meters. We have high hopes for this well. Because within 'Umid' field development, works are underway for the project of installation of 4 new platforms and drilling of 19 exploitation wells in these platforms. The new data from the well and the drilling results will be of particular importance for us in this issue', Kh.Yusifzade added.

Notably, 'Umid' gas condensate field was discovered by SOCAR in 2010. This is the first field discovered by SOCAR in the years of independence. According to the initial information, hydrocarbon reserves of 'Umid' field is equal to 200 bln cubic meters of gas and 40 mln tons of condensate.