Volodymyr Zelensky and SOCAR President mull new projects - VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev have met in Davos, Report says, citing Ukrainian media.

Zelensky and Abdullayev noted the significance of investing in infrastructure projects, enterprises, as well as Ukraine's transportation capacities.

Zelensky recalled his visit to Azerbaijan in December 2019, saying the trip was very productive.

"I think that visit raised the relations between our countries to a new level," Zelensky said.

They also discussed the implementation of joint projects with SOCAR based on agreements reached during the Ukrainian President's visit to Baku.