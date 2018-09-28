Vladimir Putin: Rosneft and SOCAR will soon launch exploration and development of Goshadash oil and gas field

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Rosneft will soon launch exploration and development of the Goshadash oil and gas field, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Report informs that Vladimir Putin was speaking at a meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian interregional forum in Baku.

Rosneft together with the state corporation of Azerbaijan will soon launch exploration and development of the Goshadash oil and gas field.

"LUKOIL, which was also mentioned here, invested nearly $4 mln in energy projects of Azerbaijan, while Transneft, our future monopoly in oil transportation, ensures the reliable transit of Azerbaijani oil for export through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline," Putin said.