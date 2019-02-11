Vitol ignores US sanctions

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ As reported, VITOL, one of the largest oil trading companies in the world, has leased vessels which faced US sanctions due to sale of oil products to the Crimea and Syria.

According to the new information, Vitol has also leased “VF Tanker-3” (IMO 9640516, 2012), which is under US sanctions, along with the earlier indicated tankers "Mekhanik Voronkov" (IMO 886719, 1971) and "Grigoriy Bugrov" (IMO 8848628, 1974).

Owners of all these vessels, (VEB Leasing OJSC and JSC Trans-flot), are respectively in the sanctions list of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on EO13662 and EO-13685 programs.

According to the information as of February 10, Vitol transported Turkmen oil via the vessels that faced US sanctions.

On February 2, the oil of company Dragon Oil was loaded to VF Tanker-3, on February 6 to Mekhanik Voronkov tanker and on February 8, Eni's oil was loaded to Grigoriy Bugrov tanker.

These facts show that Vitol has wilfully and repeatedly violated the sanctions. Moreover, Dragon Oil Turkmenistan LTD (a subsidiary of ENOC - Emirates National Oil Company) and Eni Turkmenistan LTD (a subsidiary of Italy’s Eni Spa) were also involved in violations.

In accordance with standards on operation of such companies, before confirmation of being loaded every vessel passes a vetting procedure, which checks for the presence of technical problems, professionalism of a company controlling the vessel and the absence of problems with US, UN and EEC sanctions.

Vetting procedure must also be present in Vitol's activity.

While the company Vitol violates the sanctions intentionally, the Dragon Oil and Eni Turkmenistan LTD have no departments in the relevant structure or they don’t fulfill their functions.

Or how could it be possible to load the 48-year-old Mekhanik Voronkov and the 45-year-old Grigoriy Bugrov tankers, if the internal standards of ENOC and Eni companies do not provide for the use of vessels with the exploitation period of more than 15-year, while 25-year-old vessels can be exploited in some exceptional cases.

Moreover, other ships should have P&I insurance part of P&I clubs.

As for the legal and compliance departments of these companies, there is an obvious non-professionalism in here. Because Dragon Oil and Eni Turkmenistan assumed a dramatic risk of being accused of violating the US sanctions. However, major part of mutual settlements of these companies are carried in USD.

But, what will Vitol get by rejecting US sanctions for a short-term revenue?

How will such a major company as Vital with its millions-strong transactions and a US-based business benefit from ignoring US sanctions for momentous gains?

Report informs that experts say Vitol may face US sanctions over these operations.

Peter Tase, an Expert of Transatlantic Relations and a scholar of Latin American Studies, frequent commentator in the International Media, said that Vitol, by using outdated oil tankers and old ships, is endangering the ecosystem of the Caspian Sea and increasing the chances of oil spillage on the Caspian Sea. According to him, the OFAC is certainly taking note to Vitol Oil company and its associated companies: "Vitol owns over nine million cubic meters of storage capacity in 14 countries and it may not be so impact-full provided that their office in Houston would be shut down. At the same time, you could have measures taken by the US Department of Treasury, against the leadership of Vitol, or their affiliates that have decided to do business with Syria and Russia (Crimea)."

Expert on energy issues Zafar Valiyev "Another interesting point is what directions Vitol will choose to transport the oil purchased from Dragon Oil within the agreement. This issue also raises questions."

Expert on energy issues Zafar Valiyev said that as the Caspian Sea is a closed water basin and the notion of international waters is not applied to it, it’s easy to carry out suspicious operations: "This is not the first case of suspicious operations in the Caspian Sea. Such operations were carried in 2016-2017 too. Dragon Oil, a subsidiary of ENOC, has been operating in Turkmenistan’s Cheleken oil field in 1997 within the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). A part of oil volumes extracted from the agreement areas (Ceytun, Jigalibey fields) are transported to the world markets via Samara line through the Black Sea ports."

He reminded that media occasionally released reports about Dragon Oil’s suspicious operations mainly through Iran’s Neka port: "Alaja terminal of Turkmenistan, which is located on the shore of the Caspian Sea, is owned by a company registered in UAE and this company has secret contacts with Dragon Oil. There are also reports about Vitol’s suspicious oil operations in Libya, Persian Gulf and Mediterranean Sea. In general, the world oil market has been filled with suspicious deals for many years. Another interesting point is what directions Vitol will choose to transport the oil purchased from Dragon Oil within the agreement. This issue also raises questions," the expert said.