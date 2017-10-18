Vitaliy Baylarbayov: Gas supply via TAP makes 12% of current Italy consumption

© Report

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ 57% of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction has been completed.

Report informs, Vitaliy Baylarbayov, Deputy Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) for Investments and Marketing, told in his interview with Italia's AGI.

"All the authorizations received from the Italian authorities and the recent decision by the Italian Constitutional Court will allow project TAP to move ahead quickly from the current 57% accomplishment and reach 100%, expected for 2020. In phase one, TAP will deliver 8 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy, totaling approximately 12% of current Italian consumption. We therefore already need to plan phase two, which will make it possible to double supplies to Italy and to other countries, creating a positive impact on the price dynamics. This will turn Italy into a gas hub for Europe, like the existing hubs in the Netherlands and in Austria”, SOCAR official noted.

According to him, TAP project will have a positive impact on the Italian economy. He mentioned that the existing contracts with companies across Italy worth almost $ 7 billion.

Regarding the project's environmental impact, V. Baylarbayov said that there is never to be any negative impact on the environment both during the construction process nor during pipeline operation: "We will be a major partner for the development of the Region, contributing towards its prosperity, to the creation of more employment, and making it a strategic area for Italy and for Europe".

Notably, on September 19, 2013, 25-year gas sales agreements were signed with 9 companies, to become European buyers of "Shah Deniz" gas. About 1 bln cubic meters of a total of 10 bln cum to be transported to Europe in the initial stage, will be delivered to the buyers each, intending to supply Bulgaria and Greece and the remaining to the buyers, who intend to supply Italy and adjacent market centers.

TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will initially transport the gas produced within "Shah Deniz 2" project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, which 550 km will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy.