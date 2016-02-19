Visit of Azerbaijani Energy Minister to Germany extended for three days

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Working visit of the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Natig Aliyev to Germany extended until February 25. Report informs, this is due to a large number of meetings in the framework of the visit.

According to the original program, the visit of the Minister was to end on 22 February.

Note that the minister went to Berlin on February 19 to attend the 14th meeting on environment and energy in Berlin organized by Christian Democratic Union of Germany".

Recall that the visit took place at the invitation of the President of the Economic Council of the party "Christian Democratic Union of Germany" by Werner Bals and general secretary Wolfgang Steiger, and the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.