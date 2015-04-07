Baku hosts VIII International Caspian Oil-Gas, Trading-Transportation Conference

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 9-10, the next, VIII International Caspian Oil-Gas and Trading-Transportation Conference will be held by the support of SOCAR (The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) in Baku. The current year's conference is organized by the British "Confidence Capital" company and Baku High Oil School (BHOS).

Report was told by the Public Relations Department of the High School.

As in previous years, the conference was dedicated to the founder of oil strategy provided dynamic development of modern Azerbaijan, the national leader Heydar Aliyev's anniversary this year.

The reports of international experts and senior officials and experts of fuel and energy complexes in the Caspian countries on the product, transportation of hydrocarbon resources and the current situation of their sale and prospects for the near future will be listened at the conference.

The conference will be a propitious platform for promoting the success of Azerbaijan's oil strategy and establishing business contacts among experts.