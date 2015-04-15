Vice-president Rahman Gurbanov: SOCAR pays special attention to safety at work

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) pays special attention attention to safety at work.

Report informs, it was stated by the vice-president of SOCAR production and transportation of oil and gas Rahman Gurbanov: "SOCAR is engaged in complex exploration works, so it is very sensitive to the issues of security".

R.Gurbanov noted that SOCAR is searching for oil and gas fields, processing, sales and gasification of the population: "In the production area measures are being taken to ensure the security of the labor process. New marine bases constructed in a sea to conduct drilling operations. Corroded parts replaced on the grounds of the old undergoing renovations. "

A company representative also noted that the ongoing work requires a lot of money: "At the same time, trainings for workflow, safe operation to ensure the safety of employees conducted. Employees are given the necessary safety equipment.