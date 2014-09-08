​Vice-President of the European Commission hopes to find a solution to the gas dispute in Russia and Ukraine

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ A compromise or interim decision on gas issue may be achieved on the basis of trilateral gas negotiations among Russia, Ukraine and the EU in October. Report informs, it was stated by Vice-President of the European Commission Günther Oettinger.

"We will work in order to reach a compromise solution or an interim decision in October," Mr. Oettinger said at a press conference in Baku on the eve of a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Energy Yuri Prodan.

"Gazprom", transferred "Naftogaz" to prepay from June 16 because of their debts, the amount of which currently stands at 5.3 billion U.S Dollars. Stumbling block in the negotiations is the price of gas.

The informal meeting of Foreign Ministers and Energy Ministers of the Eastern Partnership was opened today in Baku. It was attended by representatives of the six countries participating in the program, as well as representatives of the European Commission.