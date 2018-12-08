 Top
    Close photo mode

    Venezuelan Petroleum Minister elected as OPEC president

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) elected Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Manuel Quevedo as the president of the OPEC Conference for 2019, while Algerian Energy Minister Mustapha Guitouni was elected as the alternate president, the organization's press release said Friday, Report informs referring to foreign media.

    Earlier, OPEC countries reached a deal to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi