Venezuelan Petroleum Minister elected as OPEC president

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) elected Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Manuel Quevedo as the president of the OPEC Conference for 2019, while Algerian Energy Minister Mustapha Guitouni was elected as the alternate president, the organization's press release said Friday, Report informs referring to foreign media.

Earlier, OPEC countries reached a deal to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day.