Venezuelan oil giant PDVSA to redirect exports to customers in Europe, Asia

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ ‘We were exporting about 500,000 bpd to the US. PDVSA will redirect exports to other customers in Europe and Asia", the technical adviser at Venezuela’s oil company PDVSA and Petroleum Ministry, Ronny Romero, told Ria Novosti, Report informs citing The Nation.

The official, who is also Venezuela’s representative to OPEC, added that Caracas would do everything possible to minimise the effects of US sanctions on the oil and gas giant on the market.