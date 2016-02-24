Venezuela says over 10 OPEC, non-OPEC nations likely at March talks

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuela has talked with Russia, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to plan a mid-March meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producers keen to adhere to this month's deal to freeze production, the South American country's Oil Minister said on Tuesday, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

"We're expecting more than 10 main OPEC and non-OPEC producers to join this proposal," Eulogio Del Pino told Reuters, adding they were still deciding on a time and place.

Leading OPEC member Saudi Arabia, non-OPEC member Russia, Qatar and Venezuela agreed last week to freeze output at January levels if others joined in.