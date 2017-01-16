 Top
    Close photo mode

    Venezuela prepared new proposals for oil market

    OPEC secretary general paid a visit to Venezuela

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT/ Venezuela will next week circulate a new proposal to crude producers in a bid to support oil prices. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, without providing details. "Venezuela, as of next week, will circulate a letter with a new proposal, a new formula for the stability of real and just prices so that it can be studied and debated by all the governments that have signed this deal," Maduro said in a speech.

    Yesterday, on January 15, OPEC secretary general Mohammed Barkindo paid a visit to Venezuela.

    Secretary General of OPEC will discuss the situation in the oil market during a meeting with the Venezuelan government. New proposals in oil market are likely to be discussed during the meeting.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi