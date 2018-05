Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuela and Iran want to convince OPEC countries to defend oil prices. For this purpose, oil ministers of Venezuela and Iran went on a trip to the countries of the cartel, Report informs referring to the newspaper "The Wall Street Journal".

"Such diplomatic tour on the eve of OPEC meetings (Ed. note: will be held on November 27 in Vienna) are extremely rare - the newspaper notes. - This underscores the growing of concern inside OPEC about falling of oil prices." The current situation has led to the demand of a number of countries to the current decline in oil production, the newspaper added.

On November 14 the price of Brent crude oil fell below 77 dollars per barrel.