Vahid Alekperov: It’s too early to talk about output cut within OPEC+ in 2019

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ It’s too early to speak about output cut within OPEC+ in 2019. The oil price is quite high, Lukoil President Vahid Alakbarov told Ria Novosti, Report informs.

The OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee held a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Participants noted the increase of possible supply in the oil market in 2019, but they did not recommend a reduction in production and decided to continue monitoring the market.

Answering the question of 'how do you assess a possible reduction in oil output within OPEC + in 2019?’ Alakbarov said: "I think that it is too early to talk about it. The oil price is quite high."

“Preservation of the agreement between the OPEC + countries is very important. There is an opportunity to monitor the market. We support the decisions of OPEC +,” he added.