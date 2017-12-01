Vagit Alekperov: OPEC+ might be suspended if oil price exceeds $ 65

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ If oil prices on the global market stabilize over $ 65/bbl, OPEC+ might be suspended.

Report informs citing the Russian media, President of the Russia's LUKoil company Vagit Alekperov said.

"$ 65/bbl level suits all market participants”, Alekperov told the Bloomberg.

President of LUKoil noted that if the OPEC+ agreement is suspended, ie the restrictions on production will be eliminated, then the company may increase production within 2 weeks after the decision.