Vagif Aliyev: Work on laying TANAP is on schedule

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Works on laying Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP), designed to ensure the supply of gas to Turkey and Europe in the second phase of development of "Shah Deniz" field, are on schedule.Report informs, it was said by head of the Investment Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Vagif Aliyev in an interview with ANS TV.

He noted that the production of pipes for the 850 km stretch of the pipeline length of 1300 km from the Georgian-Turkish border to the city of Eskisehir has been completed:"The pipes are produced mainly in Turkey, and some - in China. Then they are tested.

More than 600 km territory of the gasket for TANAP already prepared, welding work carried out on the section of the pipeline length of 230 km."

Head of Investment said that the area to the Turkish Eskisehir will be commissioned in June 2018.

According to him, now, the issue of completing the construction ahead of schedule is on the agenda:"The question of surrender of TANAP prematurely discussed during the visit of Prime Minister of Turkey, Ahmet Davutoglu in Baku with Azerbaijani officials.This issue is on the agenda. "

Touching upon the importance of the project, V. Aliyev noted that TANAP is the biggest infrastructure project not only in the region but throughout the world:"The project started after a serious preparatory works.TANAP - the most important segment of the project of the Southern Gas Corridor. Such projects require extensive preparation, you must decide a thousand questions in advance.TANAP length is 1 850 km, diameter - 56 inches.There is no practice of laying pipes with a diameter of more than 56 inches.The pipeline will pass through Turkey with different terrain - from the snow-capped mountain areas to the plains."

"On a stretch of 1300 km from the Georgian-Turkish border to the city of Eskisehir will build a pipeline with a diameter of 56 inches, from here to the Greek-Turkish border - with a diameter of 48 inches," V. Aliyev said.