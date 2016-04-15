US studying impact of current global situation on Azerbaijani economy

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US-Azerbaijan economic ties must be strengthened, Report informs Kurt Tong, US principal deputy assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs said that to journalists.

"We have discussed the issues related to trade, finances, agriculture, combating corruption," Tong told reporters on April 15 in Baku. "Energy prices have fallen. My role is to strengthen the economy cooperation between Azerbaijan and US."

"I think that the private and public sectors must work together, which creates conditions for transparency", said the representative of the United States.

According K.Tong, the important point is the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with AmCham members: "Azerbaijan's membership in the World Trade Organization will create great opportunities for the country This also applies to investment."

K.Tong also told about his visit to the port of Alat, saying he was satisfied with the conditions created here.

Tong has served as US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs since July of 2014.