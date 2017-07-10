US: Southern Gas Corridor will contribute to global energy security

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The US believes that the gas projects, such as the Southern Gas Corridor and the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, will contribute to the global energy security," said the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the opening of the 22nd International Oil Congress in Istanbul.

Rex Tillerson also highlighted the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor in the diversification of Europe's gas supply and noted that these projects were relevant in the diversification of the import of Europe's energy resources and in regard to the continent's energy security.