US signs contract for LNG supply to Poland for 20 years

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ United States will provide Poland with 2 million tons of liquefied natural gas, Report informs citing head of the Polish company Mache Wozniak.

The energy company Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo (PGNiG) signed a contract with the American company Venture Global LNG for the supply of 2 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Poland per year.

“PGNiG will receive LNG from the US for domestic consumers or sale within 20 years," the Polish company informed in a statement.

Deliveries will be made according to the formula free on board, which means that the seller bears the cost of delivering goods on Board.