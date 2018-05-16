US political analyst: Self-Isolated Armenia will not benefit from TANAP

© Report

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The impressive economic stimulus generated by TANAP’s constant revenue flow will certainly have a robust impact throughout Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey; better public services, improved education infrastructure and road infrastructure will make the three countries more competitive and increase their respective performances in the upcoming Global Innovation Index ranking. TANAP project has become a major source of employment in the South East European countries".

Report informs, the U.S. political analyst, Professor at the University of Marquette (Wisconsin) Peter Tase said.

“Azerbaijan is becoming a global player when it comes to energy supply, engineering and design of gas pipelines and development of transit corridors, cutting edge technology applied in reservoir engineering, and acquisition of modern equipment for petroleum production”, - P. Tase added.

Speaking about the fact that Armenia once again remained out of the regional project P. Tase said the country dependent and deeply ingrained within the Russian Economy as well as administered by Moscow in the Caucasus. For almost thirty years, Armenia has been in a state of war with the Republic of Azerbaijan, inflicting many human losses (among Azerbaijani civilians) and causing permanent scars to the natural resources within the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, Dağlıq Qarabağ and its seven surrounding districts; Armenia continues to occupy over twenty percent of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. It is a well known fact that corruption in the Armenian Government, nepotism and informal economy have affected every segment of the Armenian Society; the Armenian Armed Forces and infantry are malnourished, ill equipped and lack esprit de corps (morale); 75 percent of Armenian national economy is informal and not properly controlled;

Yerevan’s brain drain is on the rise, and a growing number of Armenians leaving their country is unpromising; all of the above mentioned self-inflicted obstacles and challenges have made Armenia to become a self - isolated nation in the Caucasus and as result the country will not benefit from the economic and financial splendor that Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) will unleash in the coming years. The complete withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces from the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan is a prerequisite for the Republic of Armenia to become a reliable international actor; secure a sustainable national economy for its people and become a serious regional partner that rejects belligerence and refrains from committing crimes against humanity.