    US oil price slightly decreases

    Brent oil crude price rose by 0,18 USD

    Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ In the world market, price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 0,08% or 0,04 USD and amounted to 52,74 USD.

    Report informs, a positive change is observed in price for Brent crude oil at stock markets. So, price for this crude increased by 0,31% or 0,18 USD and made 58,73 USD per barrel.

    According to the forecasts, if crude oil price remains stable, average price of oil in 2015 is expected to be 60 USD per barrel. 

