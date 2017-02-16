US oil exports reach 23-year high

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Main oil consumer of the world United States began to increase oil exports.

Report informs citing the Energy Information Agency (EIA) of US Department of Energy, in the reporting period of February 6-12 US daily oil exports amounted to 1.03 mln barrels and which is a record in last 23 years.

Also EIA informs, during the first 6 weeks of 2017 daily US oil exports averaged 695 thousand barrels which is higher by 245 thousand barrels or 54.4% compared to the same period last year.

According to Executive Vice-President of US consulting firm "Turner Mason & Co," John Auers, even if p roduction increased in the US, demand remains at a low level: "Because many oil refineries temporarily stopped activity due to the technical inspection. The remaining volume of oil were exported. The reason is deficit caused by the production cuts by OPEC".

According to results of survey conducted by Bloomberg agency, daily oil export by United States in 2017 will amount to 650-800 thousand barrels. This, in turn, will lead to the regulation of oil prices at current level.