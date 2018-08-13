US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman expresses support for TAP project

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ / Chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Intelligence, Devin Nunes expressed support for the construction of the TRANS-Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP) project, Report informs citing the WashingtonExaminer.

"If we, the United States, if we now can export LNG, if we can begin to move more gas to Western Europe, and if you could move gas … with this Trans-Caspian gas line into Italy, you now have two solid sources of gas into Europe.", Nunes said.

According to Nunes, reducing Western Europe’s reliance on Russian gas is the “only way” to take on Moscow in a broader conflict between the two powers on the world stage, and in cyberspace.