US expert: Discovery of Oil Rocks in Caspian Sea is a major accomplishment in the history of petroleum engineering

"Since 1949, the discovery of oil resources in the Caspian Sea is a major accomplishment and highlight in the history of petroleum engineering across the globe; this rich under water field was named: 'Neft Dashlari', as Oil Rocks in Azerbaijani language," Peter Tase, the US expert in International Policy and Transatlantic Relations, adviser to the Global Engineering Deans Council and other reputable international structures, told Report.

He believes that the development of petroleum industry in the shores of Azerbaijan, was a great success among the scientists of Azerbaijan and definitely, the Land of Fire, acquired a special spot within the platform of very few nations that enjoy the largest number of scientists and engineers based on the size of their population.

"The construction of the city approximately 100 KM from the coast of Azerbaijan, is in itself a major undertaking, considering the technological conditions of the previous century; cutting edge structures were designed in order to make progress in this monumental task.

"Furthermore, very few people know that the Oil Rocks is one of the world’s largest offshore oilfields, both in terms of logistical potential, capacity of its deposits and technology used for oil extraction.

"Currently, although many developed nations have at-water structures and use large amounts oil to keep their economies growing, the Oil Rocks has attracted some of the most influential scientists and represents the genuine spirit of innovation that has existed – and continues to dominate – among Azerbaijan’s scientists and top notch engineers; whose numbers luckily are growing every day," the US expert said.

He reminded that over two centuries ago, The Black Rocks in the Caspian Sea were discovered by European scientists as formations covered by a thin layer of oil.

"Later on this important location would attract the research and attention of European Academician O. W. H. von Abich (1806 – 1886) and the Azerbaijani scientists and geologists including: Fatullabey. A. Rustambekov, Sabit A. Orujov, Agha Gurban Aliyev, Yusif A. Safarov; begun their appropriate investigations of this important treasure of Azerbaijan, Otto Wilhelm Hermann von Abich (1806-1886), a distinguished and explorer; devoted himself to extensive research in the Caucasus, (1859 – 1861). Von Abich organized two expeditions in the Caspian Sea; his writing was the first to give an outline of the geological arrangements of underwater rocks, demonstrating their connection through underwater ridges between Absheron and Cheleken (Turkmenistan) peninsulas. Furthermore, Von Abich identified the locations rich with hydrocarbons and in 1863 he drafted the first geological map of the Absheron Peninsula to the scale 1:42000; making it the guideline of all geological explorations for oil and gas in the peninsula. In 1877, Von Abich returned to Austria, and his research on Azerbaijan, was published into four volumes under the title: “Geologische Forschungen in den Kaukasischen Landern," Peter Tase noted.

He said it is of imperative importance to emphasize that Von Abich’s work in Azerbaijan marks the beginning of a fruitful bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany.

"Such a close Trans-European traditional partnership sparks a tradition that continues to be reminiscent of today’s economic and political alliance that exists between Germany and Azerbaijan," Tase noted.

The expert went on to say that the Republic of Azerbaijan is perhaps the most important nation in the world when it comes to Research and Development conducted in the fields of: Oil Industry, Hydrocarbon Compounds and construction of large oil refineries.

"Azerbaijan is well known for its indispensable role in fostering collective engineering research efforts among engineers representing various nationalities, at an early period when Intellectual Property Theft was beyond imagination, it was inconceivable. In the realm of science and oil production, the Republic of Azerbaijan, under the visionary leadership of H. E. Mr. ILHAM ALIYEV, has earned a great reputation. Azerbaijan, thanks to the genuine aspirations of the President H. E. Mr. ILHAM ALIYEV; is supplying natural gas and oil to European countries. Baku is an important international politics destination, and the Nation of HEYDAR ALIYEV, is constantly exporting the precious values of inter-religious and inter-ethnic harmony that have existed for many centuries in rural and urban areas of Azerbaijan. The early cooperation in petroleum engineering among Azerbaijani scientists and their colleagues from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Russia, is a positive example that encourages dialogue and new advancements that could benefit the international scientific community and many countries," the US expert said.