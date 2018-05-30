US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Congratulates Participants of Southern Gas Corridor Project on First Gas Delivery

© getty image

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ United States Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy Sandra Oudkirk participated in a“first gas” ceremony at BP’s Sangachal Terminal, inaugurating the beginning of gas flows from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II natural gas field into the $40 billion Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and the opening of the 25th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference, Report informs.

DAS Oudkirk congratulated the many countries and companies involved for achieving this monumental milestone, which will not only help underpin Turkey and Europe’s long term energy security by diversifying their gas supplies, but also bringto the Caspian region the benefits of greater integration into European and global energy markets. DAS Oudkirk reiterated the U.S. government’s commitment to the long term success of the SGC and expressed the hope that other countries in the region will use it to benefit from trade with Europe while further diversifying Europe’s gas imports.

In her remarks during the ceremony, DAS Oudkirk cited President Trump’s letter to President Aliyev, which congratulated Azerbaijan on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. President Trump noted that the United States’ decades of cooperation with Azerbaijan on energy matters have culminated in the incredible achievement of first gas moving through the Southern Gas Corridor to boost energy security in Europe.

The United States has strongly supported the Southern Gas Corridor project across multiple administrations because of the important contribution it could make to Europe’s energy security while benefiting a range of possible suppliers from the Caspian region to Iraq and the Eastern Mediterranean.

During her visit to Baku, DAS Oudkirk met with President Aliyev and with energy companies to discuss Azerbaijani and regional energy security developments.She also participated in the annual U.S.-UK COGS Reception, a networking event hosting energy professional and stakeholders from the region.