US daily oil output reaches 9.2 mln barrels

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Daily oil production in the United States up by 0,57% or 52,000 barrels on March 25-31 and reached 9 199 mln barrels.

Report informs citing the Energy Information Administration (EIA) of US Department of Energy, during the reporting week the volume of oil reserves in contrast to a decrease of 1,5 mln barrels increased by 1,566 mln. barrels or 0,3% and reached 535,5 mln barrels. As a result, Brent crude price shrinked by 2% and made 53,97 USD/barrel. Currently, Brent crude oil sold for a bit higher than 54 USD/ barrel.

Analytical Group of Report predicts, oil prices will fluctuate between 53-56 USD/barrel, while in 3-6 months to reach 60-65 USD/ barrel.