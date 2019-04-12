UK company joins construction of power station in Sangachal

The Trans Global Projects Group (TGP), a UK-based international project logistics specialist, headed up project logistics management to deliver 22 new 17.7-megawatt engines for a 400-megawatt power station currently under construction in Sangachal, Report informs citing foreign media.

Over the course of 90 days, TGP’s specialists worked with partners in both Turkey and Azerbaijan to plan and execute the shipment. The transport of the gigantic engines, measuring 14m x 4.5m x 6.35m, had to be completed before the winter freeze ended the navigable season for the Volga-Don canal system over winter from late November until early March each year. In total, the cargo moved was 8,200cm – with each engine weighing around 295t.

At a storage site in Turkey, the engines were initially loaded on three ULUS-type sea-river general cargo vessels, which sailed within a 10-day period to their transit destination in Baku. The distance from Trabzon Turkey to Baku Port via the Volga-Don canal system is about 2,745km by water.

Start of operations for the new power plant, which will be integrated into the public power grid, is slated for 2020.