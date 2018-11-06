US allows China to keep buying oil from Iran

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ US has allowed China to buy 360,000 barrels of oil from Iran within 180 days.

Report informs citing Reuters that according to the Chinese customs agency, China bought 650,000 barrels of oil on average from Iran in January-September.

On November 5, US re-imposed sanctions on Iran’s oil export. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that The US has allowed China, India, Italy, Greece, Japan. South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey to temporarily keep buying Iranian crude oil.