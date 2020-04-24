US aims to oust Russia, China from nuclear technology market

The United States wants to oust Russia and China from the nuclear technology market and become a world leader in this area, Report says, citing Gazeta.ru.

The US Minister of Energy Dan Brouillette said the decline of the country's industrial base in the nuclear fuel cycle over the past few decades had jeopardized the national interests and national security of US.

In this regard, the department offers to take "immediate and bold measures" to strengthen its position in the market. In particular, the Ministry of Energy wants to prevent the Russian Federation and China from establishing strong relations with "several Eastern European and the African States." Moreover, the strategy involves giving the nuclear regulatory Commission the power to "refuse to import nuclear fuel manufactured in Russia and China, to ensure national security."

The document notes that the United States will eventually have to enter the markets, which is dominated by Russia and China.

The Ministry has already submitted the paper to US President Donald Trump for consideration.