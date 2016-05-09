US Special Envoy: Southern Gas Corridor is main alternative import route for gas supply of Europe

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US considers the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) as the most realistic alternative pipeline to the 'Nord Stream-2'.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the US State Department Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein said at a briefing for the media.

According to the US official, implementation of the SGC is more effective and construction of this pipeline will be cheaper. He also expressed concern of official Washington about the 'Nord Stream-2'. The US considers the Southern Gas Corridor, which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, as a main alternative pipeline to the 'Nord Stream-2'. Construction of LNG terminal in Croatia and Greece as well as acceleration of construction of an interconnector between Greece and Bulgaria are the best alternatives'.

Notably, the SGC, which total cost is 45 billion US-dollars, is expected to fully launch in 2019.