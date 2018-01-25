United States oil production hits record

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Oil production in the United States climbed to a record high on January 13-19 and oil reserves dropped again.

Report informs, Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the US Department of Energy said.

According to report, oil production in the country increased by 128,000 barrels or 1.31% up to 9,878 mln bbl/day, oil reserves decreased by 1,071 mln bbl or 0.26% and made 411.6 mln bbl. However, analysts estimated reserves to decrease by 2 mln bbl. Notably, oil reserves decreased by 6.861 mln bbl.

At the same time, US has increased its gasoline reserves. Although analysts expected increase by 2.2 mln bbl reserves increased by 3.098 mln bbl or 1.29 % up to 244 mln bbl. During the previous week, gasoline reserves increased by 3.62 mln bbl.

Analytical Group of Report informs, oil price will continue to remain high. In first quarter of 2018, Brent oil is expected to be $ 55-73 bbl.