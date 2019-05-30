 Top

Umid field expected to produce nearly 1 bcm of gas this year

Umid field in the Caspian Sea is expected to produce 900-950 million cubic meters of gas this year, Report informs citing the government.

According to the initial estimates, the field has 200 bcm of gas and 40 million tonnes of condensate. 

